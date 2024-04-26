Brokerages Set Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) PT at $5.94

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.79.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Taboola.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA opened at $4.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Taboola.com has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $5.00.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Taboola.com will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Taboola.com

In related news, CTO Lior Golan sold 10,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $49,508.82. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,370,114.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,325 shares of company stock worth $269,318. Company insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Taboola.com by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Taboola.com by 24.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Taboola.com by 6.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Taboola.com by 8.0% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in Taboola.com by 35.6% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

