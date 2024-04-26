Southern (NYSE:SO) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.36.

Southern stock opened at $74.37 on Monday. Southern has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,899 shares of company stock valued at $739,587. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Southern by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

