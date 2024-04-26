Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 1,721 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 48,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 705.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 19,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 86,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $113.19 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.43 and a 52 week high of $131.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.63.

View Our Latest Report on Expeditors International of Washington

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.