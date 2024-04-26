Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys Shares of 6,795 Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,795 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

GWRE stock opened at $111.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $122.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.06 and its 200 day moving average is $106.46.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $240.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.93 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $493,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,420,656.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,485,033.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $493,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,420,656.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,435 shares of company stock worth $1,053,821 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

