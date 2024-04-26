Acuitas Investments LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Acuitas Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,407 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 1.18% of Silicom worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SILC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicom by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Silicom in the third quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicom by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 79,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 22,371 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Silicom by 35.8% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 62,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in Silicom in the third quarter worth approximately $5,769,000. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicom alerts:

Silicom Stock Performance

Shares of Silicom stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 1.03. Silicom Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $40.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter. Silicom had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 2.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SILC. TheStreet lowered Silicom from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Read Our Latest Report on SILC

About Silicom

(Free Report)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.