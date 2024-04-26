3,499 Shares in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Purchased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,277,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,702,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,137,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,883,000 after purchasing an additional 66,066 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.6% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 583,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 331,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $19.67 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $97.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 145.70%.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $40,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,101.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

