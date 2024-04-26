1,346 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 11,824.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,411,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after buying an additional 2,391,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,916,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,604 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,868,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,205,000 after purchasing an additional 956,000 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,152,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 3,184.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,632,000 after purchasing an additional 702,603 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DT shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.08.

Shares of DT stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.57 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.81.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.44%. Research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,352.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,106 shares in the company, valued at $26,687,242.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,114,344 shares in the company, valued at $847,614,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,352.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,687,242.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,278,591 shares of company stock worth $750,893,396 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

