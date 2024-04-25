Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,560 shares of company stock worth $4,279,636 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.06.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.8 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $143.51 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $165.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.79.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.17%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

