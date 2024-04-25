Wells Fargo & Company Trims O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Target Price to $1,200.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ORLY. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,108.94.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $76.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,016.31. 168,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,271. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,097.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,014.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $447,649.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,200.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $447,649.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,200.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

