Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $57.69 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,893,332 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

