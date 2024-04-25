Fetch.ai (FET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $275.81 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $2.33 or 0.00003609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.98 billion and approximately $275.81 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00055366 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00021291 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00013020 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007539 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 848,349,823 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

