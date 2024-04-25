Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Bfsg LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Bfsg LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.8% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $3.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $247.16. 762,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,243,788. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.20 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07. The firm has a market cap of $370.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

