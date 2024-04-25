Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 34.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.01. 2,959,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,871,930. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.68. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

