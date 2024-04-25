Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 561 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 14.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,657,000 after buying an additional 3,589,451 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 13.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,798,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,021,000 after buying an additional 1,181,706 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 70.7% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,953,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,835,000 after buying an additional 809,067 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 18.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,311,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,304,000 after buying an additional 660,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,892,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,240,000 after buying an additional 587,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.7 %

AEP traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.96. 1,384,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,742,714. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 82.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.08.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

