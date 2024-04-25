BIP Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BIP Wealth LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

PEP traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $177.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,759,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,836,548. The firm has a market cap of $244.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.