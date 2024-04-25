Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total value of $969,588.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,314,307.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total value of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,314,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,585 shares of company stock worth $3,818,268. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $862.50.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $18.19 on Thursday, reaching $738.65. 361,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $828.73 and its 200-day moving average is $803.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $672.88 and a 1-year high of $914.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 165.28%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

