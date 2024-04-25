Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $275.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.67% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TSCO. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $7.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $265.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,284,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $268.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.14 and its 200 day moving average is $225.83. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,753,432,000 after buying an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,340,589,000 after acquiring an additional 439,954 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,257,751,000 after acquiring an additional 531,170 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $990,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,304 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 76.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,010,000 after purchasing an additional 878,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

