Syon Capital LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.36. 4,555,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,642. The firm has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.58.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.12%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $371,293. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

