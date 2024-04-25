SurgePays, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts (NASDAQ:SURG)

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURGFree Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of SurgePays in a report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for SurgePays’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SURG. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SurgePays from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Maxim Group lowered shares of SurgePays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of SURG stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SurgePays has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.08.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURGGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.32 million for the quarter. SurgePays had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 104.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SURG. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of SurgePays in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in SurgePays during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SurgePays in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in SurgePays by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.

