Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cartesian Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.30). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cartesian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cartesian Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

Get Cartesian Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RNAC. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Cartesian Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:RNAC opened at $20.72 on Thursday. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($2.10). The business had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter. Cartesian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.21% and a negative net margin of 845.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee owned 0.98% of Cartesian Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cartesian Therapeutics

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 21,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $350,114.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,017,228 shares in the company, valued at $16,479,093.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 22,472 shares of company stock worth $365,981 over the last ninety days. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.