Duality Advisers LP Makes New $636,000 Investment in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 192,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 142,543 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 107,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $1,540,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,720,388.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $1,030,671.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,951.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,741 shares of company stock worth $3,225,795. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 5.3 %

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $71.58 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $98.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 35.14%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSCC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.