Stewart Information Services’ (STC) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Stephens in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $79.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.85% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Stewart Information Services from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stewart Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Stewart Information Services Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.79. 143,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,284. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.60. Stewart Information Services has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $554.32 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $757,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,076.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stewart Information Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 107.8% during the third quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 160,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 83,452 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 215.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

