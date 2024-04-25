SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.9-151.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.18 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.28-3.32 EPS.
SPS Commerce Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of SPSC traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.43. 222,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,334. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $140.00 and a 52-week high of $218.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.11. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.76 and a beta of 0.79.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce
In related news, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $2,310,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,137,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $474,448.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,688 shares of company stock valued at $12,122,275. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
