Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $398,000 Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 1,789.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,715 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,882. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Zscaler from $259.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.24.

ZS traded down $2.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,667. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of -186.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $259.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.59 and a 200-day moving average of $203.39.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

