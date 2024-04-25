South Dakota Investment Council Increases Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 139.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at $1,385,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Lantheus by 172.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 33,273 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Lantheus by 41.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,300,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,387,000 after buying an additional 384,093 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Lantheus by 15.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 512,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,326,000 after buying an additional 67,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 60.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 336,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,410,000 after purchasing an additional 126,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In related news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,545 shares of company stock worth $6,169,936. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Lantheus Stock Up 1.2 %

Lantheus stock opened at $65.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.80. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $100.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average of $62.73.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.44 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 63.16% and a net margin of 25.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

