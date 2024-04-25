Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,790 NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,790 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 26.3% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 92.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 3.1% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 7.2% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE opened at $230.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.39 and a 200 day moving average of $208.92. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $149.54 and a 52-week high of $270.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 14.23%. NICE’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NICE. DA Davidson upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on NICE in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

