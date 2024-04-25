TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TDG shares. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,170.27.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total value of $3,834,268.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,406,761.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,087 shares of company stock valued at $69,840,358 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,241.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,198.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,055.92. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $741.74 and a 12 month high of $1,255.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.