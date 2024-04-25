South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after buying an additional 392,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,106 shares of company stock worth $92,729,716. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $555.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.62 and a 1-year high of $639.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $605.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $517.91.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.58.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

