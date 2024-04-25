South Dakota Investment Council Boosts Stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth $2,513,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 172,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,680,000 after buying an additional 15,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,613,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 48.5% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 166,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,223,000 after buying an additional 54,280 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,831,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

NYSE DIN opened at $45.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.51. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $69.71. The company has a market cap of $699.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.67.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.28. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIN. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.43.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

