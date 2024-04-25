South Dakota Investment Council Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 25,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $51.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

