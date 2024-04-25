SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.44

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$11.44 and last traded at C$11.17, with a volume of 100150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SIL

SilverCrest Metals Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.12.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$83.49 million during the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 47.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.5574324 earnings per share for the current year.

About SilverCrest Metals

(Get Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.