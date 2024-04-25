Short Interest in Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Drops By 71.9%

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 71.9% from the March 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 564,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Unicharm Stock Performance

Shares of UNICY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.89. 514,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,609. Unicharm has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68.

Get Unicharm alerts:

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter. Unicharm had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 11.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Unicharm will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.