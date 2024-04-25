Short Interest in Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Grows By 3,920.8%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, a growth of 3,920.8% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 927,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Silver Viper Minerals Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Silver Viper Minerals stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 83,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,683. Silver Viper Minerals has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

