Short Interest in Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Grows By 3,920.8%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, a growth of 3,920.8% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 927,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Silver Viper Minerals Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of Silver Viper Minerals stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 83,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,683. Silver Viper Minerals has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.
About Silver Viper Minerals
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Silver Viper Minerals
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.