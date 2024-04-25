Short Interest in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW) Declines By 65.3%

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the March 31st total of 149,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
KVACW stock remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,425. Keen Vision Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.
