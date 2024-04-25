Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Lessened by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $34,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP stock opened at $538.01 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $430.03 and a twelve month high of $565.00. The company has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $545.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. Raymond James raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.58.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

