Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading 4.2% Higher

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.44 and last traded at $61.03. 1,917,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 5,600,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ROKU. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

Roku Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $271,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $271,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,035. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Roku by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

