WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $230.22 and last traded at $227.96. Approximately 24,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 133,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

WD-40 Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.37.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.22 per share, with a total value of $100,319.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,424.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.22 per share, with a total value of $100,319.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,424.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Pendarvis bought 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $234.75 per share, for a total transaction of $76,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,256.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 942 shares of company stock valued at $226,897. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WD-40

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 100.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

