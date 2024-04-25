The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock Price Up 0.7%

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $157.21 and last traded at $157.01. Approximately 288,936 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,124,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.63.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.48 and its 200-day moving average is $142.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,739,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,361,000 after buying an additional 1,978,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,880,000 after buying an additional 893,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,039,481,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,024,000 after buying an additional 484,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,957,000 after buying an additional 3,046,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.