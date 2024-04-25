Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) – Cormark decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a report released on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ELD. Bank of America upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Canada cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.97.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

ELD opened at C$19.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.60. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$11.38 and a 52-week high of C$22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$417.85 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 10.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eldorado Gold

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Peter Jonathan Lind sold 9,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total value of C$166,531.20. In other news, Senior Officer Peter Jonathan Lind sold 9,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total value of C$166,531.20. Also, Director George Raymond Burns sold 13,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$199,806.57. Insiders sold a total of 41,338 shares of company stock valued at $684,168 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

