Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 426.6% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.12.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of EMN stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.50. 859,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $102.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

Insider Transactions at Eastman Chemical

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

