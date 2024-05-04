U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 408 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,761 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $9.61 on Friday, reaching $486.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,833,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $331.89 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $508.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $561.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

