Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,590.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,451,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,565,000 after buying an additional 1,366,082 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,624,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,126,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $34,598,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,371,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,409,000 after buying an additional 587,889 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.09. 263,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,984. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.34. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $62.65.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

