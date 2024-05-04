Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MRNA has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC reissued a reduce rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.55.

Moderna stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.00. 4,513,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,723. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.37. Moderna has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna will post -7.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $1,663,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,026,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,827,186.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $1,663,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,026,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,827,186.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $225,833.16. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,515,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,358,473.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,954 shares of company stock worth $14,822,576 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 6,528.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,552,000 after buying an additional 381,808 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Moderna by 477.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,091,000 after acquiring an additional 399,843 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Moderna by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 270,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,929,000 after acquiring an additional 43,646 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Moderna by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,887,000 after purchasing an additional 517,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in shares of Moderna by 10.5% during the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 32,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

