601 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Purchased by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after purchasing an additional 881,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,807,000 after buying an additional 428,737 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 428,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,538,000 after acquiring an additional 405,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,630,000 after acquiring an additional 309,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,179,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,827,000 after acquiring an additional 308,683 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.60.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
S&P Global Stock Performance
Shares of SPGI stock traded up $8.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $425.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,917,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,015. The firm has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.