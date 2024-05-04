601 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Purchased by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after purchasing an additional 881,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,807,000 after buying an additional 428,737 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 428,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,538,000 after acquiring an additional 405,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,630,000 after acquiring an additional 309,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,179,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,827,000 after acquiring an additional 308,683 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $8.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $425.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,917,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,015. The firm has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.