B2Gold (TSE:BTO) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Eight Capital

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price reduced by Eight Capital from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.10.

B2Gold Price Performance

B2Gold stock opened at C$3.47 on Monday. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.18 and a 52 week high of C$5.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market cap of C$4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of C$697.07 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.3116987 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 2,200.00%.

Insider Activity at B2Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 15,279 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$57,296.25. In other news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 15,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$57,296.25. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 12,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total transaction of C$49,164.30. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,857 shares of company stock worth $789,779. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

