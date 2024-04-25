ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) PT Lowered to C$41.00 at Scotiabank

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$45.00.

Get ATCO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATCO

ATCO Stock Performance

ATCO Company Profile

TSE:ACO.X opened at C$36.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44. ATCO has a twelve month low of C$32.90 and a twelve month high of C$45.59. The stock has a market cap of C$3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.25.

(Get Free Report)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.