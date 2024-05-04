Blue Fin Capital Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,103 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Starbucks by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.11. 22,153,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,042,146. The stock has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.89 and a 200-day moving average of $93.84. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $108.12.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

