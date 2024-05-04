Spire (NYSE:SR) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $62.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $64.00. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.13% from the stock’s current price.

SR has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Spire in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Spire in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.72.

SR stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.31. 441,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,742. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Spire has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $69.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.41). Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $73,223.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Spire news, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $75,220.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,423.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $73,223.82. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,968,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,254,000 after buying an additional 52,893 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,583,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,936,000 after buying an additional 36,022 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,501,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,123,000 after buying an additional 1,951,969 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Spire by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 837,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,032 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spire by 25.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 788,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,624,000 after purchasing an additional 161,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

