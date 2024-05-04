Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $598,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.39, for a total value of $141,146.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,272.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.39, for a total value of $141,146.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,272.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,928 shares of company stock valued at $87,833,828 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $3.71 on Friday, hitting $381.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,254. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $403.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.30. The stock has a market cap of $135.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.84, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

