Populous Market Cap Tops $1.93 Million (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Populous token can currently be bought for about $0.0363 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Populous has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $264,020.11 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Populous Token Profile

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.

[Telegram](https://telegram.me/PopulousIP)[Slack](https://bitpopulous.slack.com/)”

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

